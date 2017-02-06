Thunder return to their winning ways

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Zimmerman Thunder boys basketball team lost to St. Cloud Cathedral back on Jan. 30. It was their first loss in a month, as the team was riding a nine-game winning streak heading into the matchup.

With the loss behind them, they were looking to get back on track against the Becker Bulldogs. Games between these two schools, no matter what sport it is, always seem to be heated ones. The two basketball teams last met on Dec. 16 in a game that saw Becker come away with an 85-76 win. Thunder guard Jake Pensinger drives to the basket for 2 of his 13 points vs. Becker on Thursday, Feb. 2. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

That game opened the eyes of head coach Nathan Christensen, showing him he needed to change some things up. Clearly those changes have paid off as the Thunder walked away from the second matchup with a 60-53 win.

“Their mindset it totally different from December until now, so it’s good to see that they’re buying in,” Christensen said of his players. “They want to get stops every time they have a chance to and it’s obviously leading to more wins. They’re buying in more and their mindset is totally different.”

The Thunder followed that win up with a long road trip to play Gran Rapids two days later on Saturday, Feb. 4. The team left at 9am and were playing at 2pm, so not only was it a long trip, but the early afternoon game was also something the team was not used to.

Neither of those two things seemed to bother them much, though, as they came out red hot to start the game.

“We started out pretty good, I think it was 15-9 to start, but then they started to make a comeback and we were down by five at half, 27-22, so it was pretty low scoring,” the head coach began. “(Grand Rapids) came out pretty strong in the second half. They got up to double digits, probably to 12 or 13, and then our guys battled back.” Thunder Heyer finished with a game-high 15 points against Becker, and hit the game-winning three pointer against Grand Rapids. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

The Thunder found themselves trailing by three points with 30 seconds to go. They were able to tie it up, but it was Grand Rapids who had the ball with 20 seconds remaining in the game. They had a decent look at the basket, but were unable to find the bottom of the net. The Thunder corralled the defensive rebound and took of down the court.

Time was quickly running out.

“We got the defensive rebound with probably five seconds left, got it up the floor quickly and Thunder (Heyer) probably shot the three from seven, eight feet back from the three-point line right in front of our bench,” Christensen explained. “He was able to knock it down, so it was pretty good for the guys.”

Heyer’s buzzer beater gave the Thunder a 61-58 win over Grand Rapids, making the long bus ride home much more tolerable.

The Thunder now have a nice long break as they do not play again until Friday, Feb. 10, where they will host St. Cloud Cathedral. Cathedral ended their nine-game winning streak the last time these two teams squared off, so you can be sure revenge will be on the minds of the Thunder athletes.