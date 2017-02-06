Rogers gymnastics defeats Buffalo

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

With all the success of the Rogers gymnastics team in the 2016-17 season, it’s hard to remember that this is their first season as a program.

The success continued Feb. 2 when the team won another conference meet, 138.525-135.05 over Buffalo.

“All the coaches push us to be our best, which is great,” Sophomore gymnast Lauren Krall said after Thursday night’s win. “Coach Jenny (Vargas) works especially hard to get everyone on the team where they need to be for competitions and continues to help us improve throughout the season.”

Krall has been one of staples to the Royals success this season, finishing near to the top in the all-around competition during most of the competitions. Her scores continue to improve as the team moves towards the end of the season, but Krall is humble about her success, giving credit to the team as a whole.

“The biggest factor of the team’s success is the idea of self-motivation to do our best,” Krall said. “All of the girls are hard-working and want to do well, so they all push themselves to try to achieve their goals for the season.”

The team’s chemistry throughout the season is apparent to anyone who has seen them perform this season. The girls are constantly cheering each other on, pushing one another to do their best. The team goal of scoring over 140 points in any given meet has helped. Krall said she loves all her teammates, but one in particular sticks out for her mental toughness after an ACL injury last year.

“I think Meghan Schaeffer has been performing really well lately,” Krall said. “She comes to practice every day with a great attitude. She’s a great teammate to have. I’ve noticed her dedication and I’m super proud of how far she’s come.”

The Royals last meet before the conference dual is Feb. 7 against Cambridge-Isanti. The night will feature a celebration of Karlie Hall and Morgan Wallmow, the two seniors on this year’s team. The conference meet takes place on Feb. 10 at Princeton High School.

“I’m really excited to see how the team does in the last couple of meets,” Krall said. “For being the first year as Rogers gymnastics, I think we’ve had a great season and I’m super proud of everyone.”