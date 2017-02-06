Oh captain my captains

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The playoffs arrived early in Elk River, or at least the atmosphere did, when the rivaled Duluth East hockey team traveled south for a game that would likely decide who got the No. 1 seed in the section tournament.

There is a lot of animosity towards Duluth East in the city of Elk River because they always seem to be the ones knocking the town’s beloved Elks out of the section playoffs. Senior captain Nick Perbix even mentioned that he has never beaten them in his time as a member of the Elks.

But this time, with the home crowd behind them, the Elks were looking to change that. The Elks celebrate after Benton Maass ties the game up 1-1. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“What a cool atmosphere, it’s a been a long time since I’ve seen the rink filled up like this,” said head coach Ben Gustafson. “It was an awesome environment and I think our kids thrived off that. A big shout out to all our community and fans for really packing this place and making it a tough place to play today.”

The two teams were evenly matched through the first period of play, with both teams heading into the first intermission tied 0-0.

It would not stay that way long, though, as the Elks would head on the power play a little over two minutes into the second period. They had all the momentum and were controlling the offensive zone. Spreading out their opponent’s defenders with quick, crisp passes.

Then, the Elks had an opening. They would fire a shot on an open net from the goaltender’s right, but it would ring out from under the cross bar and bounce out. The ref called a no goal, which seemed to leave the Elks stunned as some were already celebrating a goal.

Duluth East was able to control the puck in that split second of confusion, brought it down the rink and beat Benny Meyers for the first score of the game.

The Elks could have hung their heads after that. They could have pouted and believed that the world was against them in that moment. Duluth East had the lead, the momentum and they had silenced the Elk River fans. But the Elks weren’t ready to pack their bags just yet.

26 seconds after the unfortunate turn of events, senior captain Benton Maass was able to step up and score. Reigniting the crowd and giving his team back the momentum. Nick Perbix gets the fans going after give the Elks a 2-1 lead. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“Really proud of the response when a bad call turns into a goal, it’s kind of like you have to dig extra deep to overcome that and to come back with a goal of our own within a minute of that was huge, and really jump started our team,” Gustafson said.

The Elks controlled play for nearly the entire second period after Maass’ goal, and were rewarded with 3:26 remaining on the clock. Perbix controlled the puck on the offensive blue line and put on a set of shifty moves as he weaved his way around his opponents and towards the net. He then slid the puck past the goalie and into the back of the net, giving his team a 2-1 lead.

“Right away I couldn’t even see that it went in,” the senior captain said. “I kind of just put it on net and was pretty jacked when it went in. I looked at the ref, he had his arm pointed towards the net, and just started to celebrate.”

Two out of the Elks’ three captains had scored goals, which meant Jax Murray was the only one missing out. He has been one of the team’s leading scorers all season long and you began to get the feeling that it was just a matter of time before he too would score.

Then, with 10:28 remaining in the game, Murray would do what his fellow captains had done. He found the back of the net, giving his team a 3-1 lead and a much-needed insurance goal. Jax Murray (14) and his teammates celebrate after the third captain scored to make it 3-1. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“We talked to our kids about big-time players step up in big-time games and they did that today,” Gustafson said of his three captains. “You need your goal scorers to score, you need your goalie to play well and our best players performed well today. That’s what we need in order to be successful, so very proud of them.”

Tommy Laabs would add one final goal of his own with 3:30 remaining to give the Elks a 4-1 lead.

This was the kind of game, and the kind of win, players and fans alike have been waiting for. You could feel the energy afterwards as everyone was talking about how they had never seen the Elks play so well through the entirety of a game. Now, they just need to get over the win and refocus for their four remaining regular season games.

“We just talked about enjoying this game today,” Gustafson said after Saturday’s win. “Enjoy it tomorrow and come back ready to work on Monday because we’ve got a new opponent on Tuesday. We always talk about what have you done for me lately in our locker room, so our kids know they’re going to have to work hard on Monday at practice, and be ready to go Tuesday and play well again.”