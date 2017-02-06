Kirk James Woodfill, age 53, of Mesa, Arizona and formerly of Elk River and Brainerd, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

He was preceded in death by brother Jon.

He is survived by his parents, Tom and Kate Woodfill; daughter and son-in-law, Karla and Robb Winterfeld; son Dustin Woodfill; brother Brian Woodfill and many other loved ones and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Elk River Lutheran Church on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to service.

Family requests no flowers.