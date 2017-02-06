Fields and facilities naming policy OK’d

Rachel Minske

Contributing Writer

The Elk River Area School Board approved a revised version of a policy that outlines guidelines for the naming of fields and facilities Jan. 30.

The revised policy includes a number of proposed adjustments, including language changes, the addition of a one-year waiting period in the selection process and the ability for the School Board to appoint an ad hoc advisory committee of relevant stakeholders to consider names for auditoriums, nature spaces, fields and other shared spaces.

Under the policy, criteria for name consideration includes citizens who have gained local or national prominence and for whom one year has passed since the date for which they have gained prominence, the historic or current name of the geographic area and former employees who have served with distinction and for whom one year has passed since their last day of employment with the district.