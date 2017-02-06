Elks finish the regular season with a win

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls hockey team played the second of back-to-back games at the Elks River Ice Arena Saturday night, and it was a less-than-ideal situation to be in.

The boys hockey team played in the game right before them and were hosting Duluth East, one of the program’s biggest rivals. The two teams have a history with one another when it comes to the section tournament, and that anticipation drew the arena’s largest crowd of the season. Kelsey King scored the game-winning goal in the first quarter against Dodge County. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The place was packed and fans were seemingly filling up every inch of available space. Not only that, but the girls were forced out of their regular locker room, since it was being used by the boys.

“There were so many people here for that game, that the usual routine is just off a little bit,” said head coach Dale Sager. “Usually they work out and stretch in the corner, but there are 50 people standing there. We’re not in our normal locker room. So the routine and everything was just off a little bit tonight for the pregame, which adjusts a little bit on the mentality of getting ready for a game.”

Even though the set up for their game was not perfect, the Elk River girls didn’t seem to be bothered by it when they took the ice. From the moment the puck dropped between them and Dodge County for the first time, it was clear the Elks were the better team.

They came out and took a 1-0 lead from the stick of Kelsey King in the first period, and carried that into the first intermission. Reilly Springman celebrates after putting the Elks up 2-0 over Dodge County. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The second period was a different story, though. Dodge County appeared to come out stronger than they did in the first period, and the Elks got into penalty trouble. It’s hard for any team to generate offense when they are working a player short, but they were able to hang onto their 1-0 lead thanks to the play of goaltender Megan Jung.

“Megan’s been a wall back there for us. In this week alone, she’s done really well and all season really,” Sager said. “It’s a good way for her to gain some confidence as we get ready for playoffs next week.”

Reilly Springman would tack on one more goal in the third period on what Sager called “a really great, smart, hockey play.” It appeared to be her reward for a great game, as she was one player who truly stood out. All night long, Springman appeared to have an extra burst of energy and just played tough, smart hockey.

The Elks’ 2-0 win over Dodge County on Saturday concluded their regular season schedule and now they are set to play in their first section game on Thursday, at home, against the Duluth Northern Stars.