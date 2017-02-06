‘Box out cancer’ night a success for Thunder

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Friday night at the Zimmerman High School was a joyance one as the girls basketball team was doing their part to help a mother of one of their ninth grade girls with her struggles.

Dana Koch was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and the girls basketball team wanted to do everything they could to help out. They put on an event during their game against Mora, which they called “Box out cancer.” There were shirts, and a number of other items, on sale at the game and also a donation box, with proceeds going to help out Koch and her family. Senior guard Danielle Williams is all smiles during the pre-game warmups, wearing a “Box out cancer” shirt. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Then a group of teachers, and eventually the boys basketball team which was in attendance, held a half-court shot competition to help raise money as well.

“We sold out of 200 shirts in less than 24 hours, which is pretty cool,” said head coach Lance Dalbey with excitement radiating from his voice. “We have another order of shirts for people who want them, so I think the mission was accomplished. We raised almost $500 dollars at halftime, which is pretty cool. Gosh, I don’t know what the totals will end up being, but it’s awesome.”

Koch was able to attend the festivities and had a picture taken with the girls team before the game started. Everyone was wearing their pink shirts in support for her during the pregame warmups, and even the visiting team from Mora even joined in, wearing pink shirts of their own.

Cancer is something that effects nearly every family in one way or another throughout the United State, which makes night like these, when communities can come together to support one of their own, all the more meaningful. Alyssa Daugherty knocked down two free throws to become the girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. She finished the night with a game-high 20 points. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“It was a good night for that. We’re happy to be able to do that,” Dalbey said. “I hope that, it was awesome to see how many people got behind it.”

The Thunder would finish off the night the right way too. They defeated Mora 66-22 and sophomore guard Alyssa Daugherty also became the all-time leading scorer for the girls basketball program.

Unfortunately, though, the festivities were briefly interrupted in the first half of the game when Naomi Hagstrom went down with an injury.

The extent of it is still unknown, but Dalbey and the rest of the girls basketball team is hoping it’s something she’ll be able to come back from quickly enough. She is a big part of what they do offensively and defensively, as she is really the only starter with height and length.

Everyone knows it will be tough to replace her as she recovers, but it’s something they are going to have to try and do.

“We’ve got kids we can throw in, but it’s hard to fill a spot,” the head coach explained. “You might have to fill it with two or three kids, but it is what it is. We just got to forge on.”