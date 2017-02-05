Board approves maintenance plan on 5-0 vote

by Rachel Minske

Contributing Writer

The Elk River Area School Board has approved a long-term facility maintenance plan that looks to update a number of district facilities over the next decade.

In June 2016, the board approved a two-to-10-year long-term facility maintenance plan of $10.2 million per year for the next 10 years.

The board unanimously approved the two- and 10-year plans during a special meeting Jan. 30 at district offices. Board Members Shane Steinbrecher and Holly Thompson were absent from the meeting.

The types of projects in the plan include work on things like roofing, windows, doors, wall tile and paint, floors, ceilings, plumbing, electrical work and building control systems and other projects.

The board is expected to accept bids for the bonds on Feb. 27.

The proposed plan will be funded through bonds, levies and money from reserves, said Greg Hein, executive director of business services.

The types of projects planned include work on things like roofing, windows, doors, wall tile and paint, floors, ceilings, plumbing, electrical work and building control systems, among other projects.

The scheduled work is not “exciting” work but rather maintenance of existing buildings, Hein said.

“It’s the behind-the-scenes work that needs help,” Hein said of scheduled work. “All the guts of the building that a lot of people don’t see.”

Thomas Baranick, manager of facilities for the district, said about 10 years ago, ISD 728 completed an audit to create an encompassing list of various needs throughout the facility.

“We put a replacement value and lifespan on all those items,” Baranick said.

Each year, district staff examines the list and determines what is a priority and which projects can be put off for another year, he said. Plus, there are unanticipated things that arise, such as when a parking lot needs work in the middle of winter or an appliance fails earlier than expected.

Baranick said district staff “never wanted to get too heavy in mechanical systems” and what receives work is always need-based. Just because there’s available money for a project, it doesn’t mean it will receive maintenance work if it’s not a priority, he said.

Planned work includes projects at Salk Middle School and Rogers High School during summer 2017 and tasks at Elk River High School, Meadowvale Elementary School and Salk during summer 2018.

Work at Salk was so extensive that it needed to be divided over two summers, Hein said. Work at that building includes the creation of additional science rooms, the gutting and reworking of academic areas and interior finishing work.

Scheduled improvements at Elk River High School include work on deteriorating sidewalks and parking lot surfaces, the replacement of portions of athletic fields that show wear, the replacement of outdoor bleachers and the resurfacing of the outdoor running track, among other things.