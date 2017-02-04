Shiver to be a crowning moment for some

by Jim Boyle

Editor

As temperatures dipped earlier this week, excitement for Shiver Elk River continued to rise.

The family friendly outdoors wintertime weekend event — punctuated with the sound of people plunging into Lake Orono to raise money for the local and regional nonprofits of their choice — is one week away.

A medallion hunt started already with the first clue being released with yesterday’s e-edition of the Star News and today’s newspaper with more to follow.

All this leads into a full day of activity out at Lake Orono, starting with a daylong outdoor hockey tournament at the historic Handke Pit and a 5K/10K run walk.

The seventh annual event hosted by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce and presented by First National Bank, the presenting sponsor, and the help of many other sponsors will be capped off by a championship hockey game at Handke at 5 p.m. and with a coronation of Elk River Ambassadors and Royalty at the Elk River YMCA (more on that below).

“It’s sure to be the most fun you’ll have all winter,” Debbi Rydberg states on the chamber’s website.

The Star News and First National are sponsoring the second medallion hunt, which offers a $500 prize to the winner of the hunt.

There will be clues at 10 a.m. each day on the Star News website at www.erstarnews.com. There will also be additional daily hints on First National’s site at www.elkriver.bank.

To kick things off on the big day, Saturday, Feb. 11, there will be a waffle breakfast put on by Elk River Band Boosters at Elk River Lutheran Church in downtown Elk River. Food will be provided by Gess What’s Cooking out at Lake Orono. The Elk River Lions will serve beverages.

Among the festivities will be live music by Josh Perisian, a bean bag tournament, horse-drawn sleigh rides, kids games and an “I Spy” scavenger hunt. There will also be a snowshoe demonstration put on by Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and ice carving.

The lead up into the plunge will include the national anthem performed by the Elk River High School Choir as well as 728 Cadets and Color Guard. The Elk River Ambassadors and Royalty will also make an appearance.

The Elk River Fire Department Tug of War will be at 2:30 p.m. with the Shiver Plunge at 3 p.m. In the first six years of this event, more than $125,000 has been raised for a variety of nonprofits in the community and region.

Shiver Elk River crowning moment Elk River ambassadors

Shiver Elk River will be an exhilarating experience for the brave people who take the plunge on Feb. 11 into the chilly waters of Lake Orono.

For Elk River Ambassador and Royalty Scholarship Program candidates, who will judge plunge participants, Shiver Elk River will also be the backdrop of their crowning moment.

There will be a coronation to crown a senior ambassador, ambassadors, a queen and a princess at 5 p.m. at the Elk River YMCA in the gym.

Tickets for the event are $5 and will be available there and at www.elkriverroyalty.com.

People can meet the candidates at the Shiver Elk River festivities out at the lake. The plunge is at 3 p.m. There will be a reception at the YMCA before the coronation.

The Elk River Ambassador and Royalty Scholarship program’s mission is to empower Elk River youth for today, tomorrow and the future by inspiring self-confidence and encouraging leadership through acts of community service and enriching personal development and growth with an educational scholarship.

Thumbs Up plungers take on PTSD in first responders on Feb. 4, 11

Real heroes don’t wear capes. That’s is the theme of a special event being hosted by Thumbs Up High to raise money for a Shiver Elk River team raising money for local first responders (fire fighters, police and EMTs).

The money raised by the group will be used for monthly group workouts, gym equipment and other types of training on mental health, post-traumatic stress disorder and any other things that would benefit the first responders experiencing PTSD.

The event will feature a fire truck, ambulance and four firefighters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the parking lot at Cub Foods in Elk River.

Kids will be able to go into the emergency vehicles and look around.

The firefighters will be dressed up as super heroes, said Katie Shatusky, noting real heros don’t wear capes.

Thumbs Up High will be among the groups plunging at the seventh annual Shiver Elk River on Feb. 11 at Lake Orono.