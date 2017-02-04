Probates – ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF SHERBURNE

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 71-PR-17-11

In Re: Estate of

Grace D. Howard,

Deceased.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of March, 2017, at 1:00 oclock p.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above-named Decedent, executed on the 29th day of August, 2005, and for the appointment of Randall C. DeJong whose address is 1860 Alameda Street, Roseville, MN 55113, as Personal Representative of the estate of the above-named Decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: January 26, 2017

By: /s/ Pat Kuka

Court Administrator

D. Sherwood McKinnis,

I.D. No. 176898

McKINNIS & DOOM, P.A.

200 3rd Avenue NE, Suite 300

Cambridge, MN 55008

(763) 552-7777

Published in the

Star News

February 4, 11, 2017

648866