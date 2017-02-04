Prairie Center houses families after fire

by Eric Oslund

Staff Reporter

The Albertville Fire Department was dispatched to a townhouse fire in the city of Otsego Jan. 12 at 9:13 p.m. They arrived to fire coming out from the garage of a middle townhouse unit in an eight-plex structure. The fire was extending up the front of the two-story unit; the crew needed to work quickly.

They were able to quickly knock down the fire, preventing it from spreading into any other units, but families still had to be evacuated for the night.

Elaine Dinsmore was sitting in her car with her husband, Steve, as well as their cat and dog, watching the event unfold. They owned the townhouse next to the one that was ablaze and soon realized that they would not be able to return to their home that night.

Luckily for them, they heard that Mayor Jessica Stockamp was opening up the Prairie Center for any families that needed a place to stay the night. She supplied the families with six cots, three queen-sized air mattresses, pillows, blankets, towels and soap. The city also provided the families with sandwiches and pop in case they wanted something to eat.

“They were amazing,” Dinsmore said of the way her city government handled the situation. “They were just wonderful.”

Ross Demant, the city’s Parks and Recreation director, even stayed overnight at the Prairie Center in case anyone wanted to use the showers the next morning or just needed help with anything throughout the night.

It was not the kind of service that Dinsmore was expecting to receive but said that it all turned an unpleasant experience into a good one.

“It’s just amazing,” she began. “You don’t hear that stuff anymore. Just the small town, everybody was there to help you out, so it was really nice.”