Notice of Public Hearings – SHERBURNE COUNTY

The Sherburne County PLANNING ADVISORY COMMISSION will meet at 6:00P.M. February 16, 2017 in the County Board Room at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River, Minnesota to hold a public hearing for all unincorporated areas of Sherburne County in which the County has zoning and land use authority, to consider the following application(s) and other planning and zoning related topics. A hearing will not begin before the time set. The time is approximate, and you may expect a waiting period for some of the hearings.

ELECTION OF OFFICERS

KNIFE RIVER CORPORATION (John Herbert Stommes is property owner) Request an Interim Use Permit (I.U.P.) to expand from 7 acres to 26 acres. Activities include mining, mining into the water, crushing, washing, screening, stockpiling and hauling of aggregate materials. Legal Desc: NE1/4 of SW1/4 and N1/2 of NW1/4 of SE1/4 plus easement (full legal on file) Sec 15, Twp 33, Rge 27 Big Lake Township General Rural District

SOLARSTONE PARTNERS (James and Mary Hallila Property) Request an Interim Use Permit (I.U.P.) for the placement of eighteen (18) electrical utility poles for the interconnection of a 5-megawatt solar garden to Xcels electrical energy grid Legal Desc: Th pt of W1/2 of SW1/4 lying NWly of Nly ROW of State Highway 25 (full legal on file) Sec 25, Twp 33, Rge 28 Big Lake Township 47.04 acres Agricultural Use District

The Above hearings are open to you and any interested person at which time you may appear if you so desire, either in person or by agent or attorney, in opposition to or support of the request. The hearing of this request is not limited to those receiving copies of this notice, and if you know of any neighbor or affected property owner who for any reason has not received a copy, it would be appreciated if you would inform them of this hearing. Recommendations made by the Sherburne County Planning Advisory Board may be subject to further action by the Township of Baldwin, the Township of Livonia or the Township of Big Lake, and the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.

Recommendations that are forwarded to the County Board from this public hearing will be heard at the March 14, 2017 County Board of Commissioners Meeting at 9:30 AM in the same location listed above.

Nancy Riddle

Zoning Administrator

