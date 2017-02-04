Notice of Public Hearings – SHERBURNE COUNTY

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Sherburne County Board of Adjustment will meet at 5:30 P.M. February 16, 2017 at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive (13880 Highway 10), Elk River, Minnesota to consider the following applications. A hearing will not begin before the time set.

SARAH SMITH: Requesting a 52 variance in setback from the OHWL of Big Elk Lake for a septic system upgrade. Required setback from Big Elk Lake is 75 septic system will be 23 from the OHWL of Big Elk Lake. Address: 7136 107th Ave SE, Clear Lake, Mn Legal: Elk Lake Park Lot 5 & That pt of Lots 6 & 7 Desc as follows comm at the SEly corner of Lot 5 . . . (full legal on file) Sec 3, Twp 34, Rge 29 Clear Lake Township .28 Acre Agricultural District and within the General Development Lakeshore District of Big Elk Lake and the Agricultural River District of the Elk River.

The above hearings are open to you and any interested person at which time you may appear if you so desire, either in person or by agent or attorney, in opposition to or support of the request. The hearing of this request is not limited to those receiving copies of this notice, and if you know of any neighbor or affected property owner who for any reason has not received a copy, it would be appreciated if you would inform them of this hearing.

Sherburne County Zoning Administration

