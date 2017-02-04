Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ELK RIVER

Minnesota

Specifications for Wayfinding Signage

Request for Bids

The City of Elk River is seeking bids for wayfinding signage that will be implanted to identify and provide direction information at key dicision points, and to inform visitors of the City of Elk Rivers main attractions. We are requesting bids for fabrication, installation, and permits of signage be maintained on an as ordered basis period of time to be for a two year period starting from date of issuance of the first Purchase Order. Fabrication includes all parts and installation.

Questions may be submitted by email only to rgardner@ElkRiverMN.gov up until February 10, 2017, by 4:30 p.m. with subject title Wayfinding Master Plan. An addendum will be uploaded to the city website by March 3, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. with response to all submitted questions. Bids are due by 1:00 p.m. local time, March 20, 2017.

Ms. RaeAnn Gardner

City of Elk River

13065 Orono Parkway

Elk River, MN 55330

763.635.1152

rgardner@ElkRiverMN.gov

Published in the

Star News

February 4, 2017

649768