Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ELK RIVER

Minnesota
Specifications for Wayfinding Signage
Request for Bids
The City of Elk River is seeking bids for wayfinding signage that will be implanted to identify and provide direction information at key dicision points, and to inform visitors of the City of Elk Rivers main attractions. We are requesting bids for fabrication, installation, and permits of signage be maintained on an as ordered basis period of time to be for a two year period starting from date of issuance of the first Purchase Order. Fabrication includes all parts and installation.
Questions may be submitted by email only to rgardner@ElkRiverMN.gov up until February 10, 2017, by 4:30 p.m. with subject title Wayfinding Master Plan. An addendum will be uploaded to the city website by March 3, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. with response to all submitted questions. Bids are due by 1:00 p.m. local time, March 20, 2017.
Ms. RaeAnn Gardner
City of Elk River
13065 Orono Parkway
Elk River, MN 55330
763.635.1152
rgardner@ElkRiverMN.gov
Published in the
Star News
February 4, 2017
649768