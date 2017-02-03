Police report: Stolen handgun, ‘collection agency’ scam and theft of copper wire

Handgun taken in home burglary

A 9 mm handgun, cash and watches are missing after a burglary in Elk River.

It was a non-forced-entry burglary of a home in the 13000 block of 189th Avenue. The incident was reported to police Jan. 20.

‘Collection agency’ tries to scam woman

An Elk River woman, 28, alerted police Jan. 27 after getting a phone call from a person claiming to be a credit collection agency. The caller told her she owed $2,800 and said the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office would be serving her papers the next day. The caller advised her that if she paid them $500, the process would not go through. She checked with her bank and Sherburne County and learned that they were not looking to talk with her. She contacted the police department and was told it was a scam.

Copper wire stolen from conveyers

Copper wire was reported stolen from four conveyers at Barton Sand and Gravel, 11000 block of 205th Avenue in Elk River. The theft was reported to police on Jan. 27.

Man loses control of snowmobile

Police responded to the motorsports park in the 21000 block of Highway 169 in Elk River on Jan. 28 on a report of a man who was unconscious after losing control of his snowmobile.

When police arrived, Action Sports EMS ambulance was attending to the man, a 20-year-old from Becker.

Motorist hits tree, abandons vehicle

A motorist who left the road, hit a tree and then abandoned the vehicle has been cited for hit-and-run property damage accident.

Police responded to the 22100 block of Elk Lake Road in Elk River at 5:43 a.m. Jan. 22, where the vehicle was found with extensive damage. Authorities attempted to reach the registered owner, a 72-year-old Zimmerman man, but there was no answer at his home. The vehicle was towed to an impound lot.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, later contacted police and said he was driving north on Elk Lake Road when he hit a patch of ice, went into the ditch and then struck a pine tree.

“The driver also admitted to consuming alcohol last night prior to the crash, which is why he fled the scene,” according to the police report.

Man, 23, cited for domestic assault, drug charges

A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after police responded to a complaint about a verbal domestic in the 19000 block of Ulysses Street in Elk River on Jan. 22.

The man was arrested for domestic assault. During a search, officers found hypodermic syringes in the man’s pants pocket. One syringe contained a brown substance that reportedly was a mixture of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, according to the police report. He was taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.

Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the man was cited for domestic assault, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Eight teens cited after police break up party

Eight teens were cited for alcohol-related violations after police responded to an anonymous complaint about a juvenile party at Fantom Wire, a business in the 15000 block of Jarvis Street in Elk River.

When police arrived at the location at 10:43 p.m. Jan. 21, several people ran from the area; most were later located, according to the police report.

Cited for underage consumption were two 18-year-old men, one from Monticello and the other from Clearwater, and an 18-year-old woman from Monticello.

Cited for minor consumption were two boys and two girls from Monticello, all 17, and a boy, 17, from Savage.

Woman charged after breaking glass door with table

Three people are facing charges after a woman used a table to break a sliding glass patio door during a domestic incident in Elk River.

Police were called to an apartment in the 11000 block of 191 1/2 Avenue at midnight Jan. 30.

A St. Cloud woman, 21, was arrested for damage to property, domestic assault and disorderly conduct, Kluntz said. A Zimmerman man, 19, and an Elk River boy, 17, were cited for disorderly conduct.

Lululemon jacket reported stolen

A woman reported the theft of her black Lululemon jacket. It was stolen at a fitness center in the 13000 block of Business Center Drive after she left it on the floor to attend a fitness class.

The theft was reported to police on Jan. 25.

Driver loses control on ice, hits pole

An Elk River woman, 59, was injured after her vehicle lost control on ice and went off the road.

The accident was reported at 8:20 a.m. Jan. 25 at Twin Lakes Road and 181st Avenue in Elk River.

Her SUV was westbound on 181st Avenue approaching Twin Lakes Road when left the roadway and struck a concrete power pole. The driver hit her head against the driver’s door window. Elk River Ambulance responded, but the woman was not transported. The vehicle was towed from the scene.