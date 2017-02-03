Moonlight ski and hike, snowshoe event set

Two free winter events are coming up at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman.

Moonlight Ski and Hike: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. A full moon will shine the way for hikers and skiers to enjoy more than 2 miles of candlelit trails surrounding the Oak Savanna Learning Center. There will be a bonfire and refreshments provided by the Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. If skiing, participants must bring their own skis.

Snowshoe and Hike Event: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. The refuge will provide adult and child size snowshoes or bring your own. Explore independently or join volunteer-led guided hikes near the Oak Savanna Learning Center. There will also be a bonfire and refreshments provided by the Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged so people can be notified if the event is canceled due to weather or trail conditions. To register, contact the refuge at 763-389-3323 or Sherburne@fws.gov and provide your name, telephone number and the number of participants in your party.

Both events will be held at the Oak Savanna Learning Center, which is located just south of Country Road 9, approximately 5 miles west of Highway 169, at 16797 289th Ave., Zimmerman.