Elks reach goal, three in a row

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

This was it. This was the moment that the Elk River boys swim-dive team had been waiting for all season long. A chance to win their third straight conference championship.

They hosted Centennial on Thursday, Feb. 2, and the winner would be crowned champion. The Elks felt confident in their ability to do so after beating Spring Lake Park back on Jan. 19, but that confidence began to waver in the week leading up to the meet. Ben Kopp took first in the 100-yard backstroke, and as a member of the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays. He also had a rare second-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Ben and Zack Kopp have been the team’s best swimmers all season long, setting numerous varsity and pool records throughout the year. But the Elks almost had to race without them on Thursday, and, if that were the case, the results of the night likely would have been different.

The Kopp brothers were home sick and bedridden on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. They had to attend school on Thursday if they wanted to race that night, so they mustered up everything they could and managed to do so.

“No matter how bad we felt, we would have come here today,” said the younger brother Zack. “If we were throwing up everyday, we would have still been here. Trying to help our team get that three peat.”

Even though the brothers were able to race, it was clear they were still not 100 percent. They were not as fast as they typically are, and each brother even recorded a second-place individual finish that night – something that almost never happens.

Ben took second in the 200-yard individual medley, one of his stronger evens, and Zack took second in the 500-yard freestyle, arguably his best event. It was clear other swimmers were going to have to step up if the Elks were going to come out on top. Preston Schmeidel had what his head coach called “a great meet,” taking first in the 100-yard butterfly and first as a member of the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays. He also took second in the 200-yard freestyle. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“I was telling them all night, ‘You got to take some of the pressure off those two boys. They’re not healthy. You need to step up,’ and they did,” said head coach Denise Green. “To go 1-2-3 in the fly was huge. That was the pivotal point this week, we could relax.”

Preston Schmeidel, an eighth grader, took first in the 100-yard butterfly, recording his lifetime best time with a 54.76. He was followed by Nate Wicklund (57.04) and Michael Young (1:01.03).

Another swimmer that was really able to step up and help ease the Kopps’ burden was Trey Chilstrom. He took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.71 and in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.41 – both times were lifetime bests.

The Elks official clinched the conference championship after Ben Kopp (56.59), Dylan Martie (1:02.41) and Sam Hlavachek (1:02.54) went 1-2-3 in the 100-yard backstroke, but the defining moment of the meet probably came in the race before that.

Zack Kopp just finished a grueling 500-yard freestyle race in which he took second. It was clear it took a lot out of him as he went and sat in an air-conditioned room and put a towel over his head right after he got out of the water. He sat in their while the JV team swam their 200-yard freestyle relay heat, but didn’t have much time to recover as he soon had to go anchor the 200-yard freestyle relay team for varsity. Zack Kopp highlighted the night with a strong finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay after swimming the 500-yard freestyle beforehand. (Photo by Eric Oslund).

“There’s always a little mentality once you get beat, you don’t want to get beat again,” Zack explained. “Getting the opportunity to come back, I told my relay that, ‘We just need to push through. If we get this, it could be the defining moment of the meet.’”

Centennial needed this race to keep the score close, and had their four best swimmers all going up against the Elks. Coleman Maegi, Arthur Fosse and Nate Wicklund were paired up with Zack and were able to keep things close, but found themselves trailing by the time the exhausted sophomore stepped onto the starting block to anchor the relay.

Zack dove in and was able to catch, and pass, Centennial’s anchor in the time it took him to swim four lengths of the pool. Giving the Elks a first-place finish in the event by 0.63 seconds.

“I think Zack was feeling sicker than Ben, and that 500’s tough,” Green explained. “But what a comeback in the anchor of that relay. That was Centennial’s four top dogs in that relay, so for us to win, that was huge.” Trey Chilstrom recorded lifetime bests in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, as well as first place finishes as a member of the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyles. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Kopps still had one race left after Ben’s dominating performance in the 100-yard backstroke, the 400-yard freestyle. The teams swam it as exhibition since the meet was already wrapped up and Green told the boys to just take it easy and use it as a cool down. The problem with that, though, is they don’t know how to take it easy.

Chilstrom and Schmeidel started the relay off for the Elks and gave the Kopp brothers a huge lead to work with. Even if they wanted to go easy, they likely would have still took first. Ben was just about to go onto the start block, but he turned to his younger brother and had one simple question for him.

“I looked at Zack and I was like, ‘Easy?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ I was like, ‘Dang it, OK.’ So we took it strong,” the older brother explained with a laugh.

The pairing of Chilstrom, Schmeidel and the Kopp brothers finished the 400-yard relay in a time of 3:28.72, 16.41 seconds faster than the team that finished second.

The Elks ended up defeating Centennial 104-79, earning the right to be crowned conference champions for the third year in a row. Then, after the teams shook hands and the swimmers celebrated the win with one other, there was only one thing left to do. Get the coaches in the water. Head coach Dennis Green swims in the pool with the senior swimmers after the meet. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

This is something that only happens after a big win, and this one certainly qualified.

Green was the last coach to go in, and as she made her way over to her swimmers Ben cleared a path for her and said, “If anyone touches Green before I do they’re doing pushups.”

“I said, ‘We’re doing this together because we definitely did this together tonight. I’m not going in by myself, we’re doing this together. You’re coming with me.’ Those were my seniors,” the head coach said as a smile spread across her face.

“It’s a celebration. I love these guys.”