Elks fall 3-2 to No. 1-ranked Edina

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

One day after having six of their girls – five for hockey and one for track/cross country – sign their letters of intent for college, the Elk River girls hockey team traveled south to take on the No. 1-ranked Edina Hornets.

The Elks knew this was going to be a tough matchup going into the game, but quickly found themselves leading after senior captain Andrea Westgaard scored a power-play goal 3:03 into the game.

Edina would tie the game with under three minutes to go in the first period, and then take the lead 2-1 with a power-play goal in the second.

The Elks needed to make something happen as the momentum was tilted in their opponent’s favor, and they were able to do just that. 1:43 into the final period of play, Allison Fischer, an eighth grader, was able to find the back of the net to tie the game 2-2.

“We had a lot of kids step up tonight,” head coach Dale Sager began. “Andrea Westward scored a power-play goal just three minutes into the game. We fell behind, but we had our eighth grader Allison Fischer score a goal early third period to make it 2-2. Shae McLean played fantastic. Our top-3 lines and all our D did just a really nice job tonight.”

The Elks had the No. 1 team in the state on the ropes in a game that came down to the final minute of play. Unfortunately for them, though, things would not go their way.

One of the Edina players fired a shot from the top of the key that made its way through multiple legs and past multiple sticks. It then bounced off of a player’s skate, landing right on the stick of Lolita Fidler, who was standing on the backdoor of the Elks’ goal with a wide open net.

She scored with 52 seconds remaining in the game to secure the 3-2 victory for her team.

“It was a really good hockey game, and obviously we’re not thrilled with the outcome of the loss, but the effort was there and the attitude was there,” Sager said afterwards. “We had our chances to win the game and it took a bad bounce from the No. 1 team to beat us. We’re not hanging our heads tonight, we got better. We would have liked the win, but it didn’t happen tonight.”

The Elks don’t have long to dwell on this loss, though, as they need to prepare for their final game of the regular season. They host Dodge County on Saturday, Feb. 4, in what is sure to be another tough contest. At least, that’s what Sager is hoping for.

“Dodge County is a good team. They’re a good, physical team. We set the schedule up so we would end with Edina and Dodge County, so we could hopefully get ready for playoffs,” he explained. “It’ll be another good contest and we understand that we need to play at a high level if we want to do well. It’s going to set us up great for next week.”