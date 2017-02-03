Elk River gymnastics records season-high 133.025

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Athletes often show their true colors when faced with adversity. Some fold when the times get tough, but when it comes to the Elk River gymnastics team, they stepped up and had their best performance of the season.

Tragedy struck the team at practice the night of Jan. 30 when senior captain Allissa George dislocated her elbow during practice, abruptly ending her season. It was a tough blow for a group filled with so many young competitors, but they were able to come out in their next meet on Feb. 2 and record a season-high score of 133.025.

Miranda Schwieger, an eighth grader, competed with a new vault, Pike Tsukahara, that has a max value of 9.8. She wasn’t quite able to stick the landing at the meet, but was still able to score an 8.7, which was good enough for third place.

The uneven bars have been a weak point for the team all season long, but the Elks really stepped up their performance on Thursday. Katelyn Sampson, a freshman, scored a season-high 8.225 and came away with third place in the event. In total, the Elks had four girls score over an 8.0 on bars with Emily Dalrymple (8.175), Makayla Dollansky (8.1) and Schwieger (8.1) also surpassing the mark. It’s an impressive feat for the team, as they only had three girls surpass that mark all season long leading up to the meet.

“Our bar routines are getting cleaner and stronger every week,” head coach Jennifer Bartlett stated. “The girls are really starting to swing big with confidence.”

With their bar routines getting cleaned up, the Elks weakest event has become the balance beam, but one girl that continues to shine on, Kaitlyn Dhooge. She scored an 8.725 Thursday night, which isn’t a career best for her, but was good enough for third place.

“Dhooge’s tumble series is solid,” Bartlett began. “Judges appreciate seeing the confidence in the tumble series and her commanding presence on the balance beam during her routine.”

The floor has been one of the team’s strongest event all season long and that continued to be the case Thursday night. Dalrymple continues to lead the Elks, scoring an 8.925, and was followed by Jordan Rost (8.725) and Olivia Hansen (8.625) – who was returning from a sprained ankle.

The Elks have one event remaining in the regular season, which will be at home on Wednesday, Feb. 8. It will be a chance for the team to honor all their seniors and will be one last chance for them to clean up their routines before the postseason.