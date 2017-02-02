Trio seizes opportunity for a boutique in downtown Elk River

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Three vendors saw opportunity for a boutique when they heard that 717 Main St. in downtown Elk River was available for rent.

Their vision became reality Feb. 1 when The Occasional Fling opened. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Owners of The Occasional Fling are, left to right: Margaret (Mike) Ende, Dawn Seifert Rolfs and Jackie Riebel. Their new store in downtown Elk River opened Feb. 1.

Margaret (Mike) Ende, Dawn Seifert Rolfs and Jackie Riebel are the owners.

Ende and Rolfs are cousins and Ende and Riebel met at the boutique that operated in the lower level of Olde Main Eatery. Now all three are friends.

They had been vendors at different boutiques and thought having the Elk River store was a chance to show their real talent.

“The three of us all have many different likes and tastes, so we mesh well as owners,” Riebel said.

They all love time-worn treasures with vintage bits and pieces as well as trending items. But each has a speciality as well. Rolfs concentrates on antiques, dishes, and salt and pepper shakers; Ende on vintage clothing and collectables and her own photography; and Riebel on vintage and new decor. Riebel has already had orders for a galvanized metal sign paying tribute to the state championship Elks football team.

In addition to their own wares, vendors have joined them with hand-crafted wooden items, signs, industrial pieces, handmade jewelry, vintage clothing, current fashion clothing and decor for the home, office or cottage.

Customers can enter a drawing for tickets to an Alan Jackson concert, compliments of Patricia McLean from Susan McLean and Associates.

Rolfs, Ende and Riebel said the community response has been “unbelievable,” with people knocking on the door and wanting to shop before they opened.

For more information, go the store’s Facebook page at The Occasional Fling.