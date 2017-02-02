Royals hockey with seven wins in last eight games

Just two days after a thrilling overtime victory over St. Francis in front of the home crowd at Rogers Activity Center, the Royals traveled to the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine for a clash against Irondale.

The two teams came into the game trending in opposite directions. The Knights trending downward, losing five of their last six games; the Royals were trending upward, a trend that continued the last day of January as the Royals defeated Irondale 5-2.

The Royals momentum stemmed from their 5-4 overtime victory two days prior, when Jordan Fischer ended the game with a goal 5:07 into the extra session. Rogers also got goals from Mitchell Becker, Owen Brewer, and Justin Grudem, with Fischer’s overtime goal being his second of the game. Fischer currently leads the team with 39 points after the Irondale victory, and has scored a point in ten of the last eleven games. Fischer has 20 goals and 19 assists.

The scoring started early for the Royals in victory No. 12 of the year. Sam Libke received a pass from Jake Moss just 44 seconds into the game that he was able to shoot past Max Eilefson. Libke has also been a recent contributor to the Royals success, scoring five points in the last four games. Irondale tied the game four minutes later and the score remained tied until 10:56 in the period when Dylan Timm scored his second goal of the season. The score remained 2-1 in the Royals favor until the third period even though Rogers held a 29-11 advantage in shots.

“Scoring my first goal was a great experience and it was fun celebrating it with all of my teammates,” Timm said about his first goal on Jan. 26. “All of the guys have been great with setting me up with passes and welcoming me on the team.”

Members of the Royals came out for the third period determined to not let the game slip away from them, something that has happened a few times earlier this season. Jacob Vaillancourt gave the Royals a two-goal advantage just 1:23 into the period and 57 seconds later Timm scored his second goal of the game on assists from Owen Brewer and Tanner Voeller. Moss scored the fifth goal for the Royals seven minutes into the period before Gunner Bourassa cut the lead to three for the Knights, ending the scoring for the night.

Voeller and Matt Becker both were awarded two assists on the night while Moss, Brewer, and Fischer also contributed with assists. The Royals outshot the Knights 50-13 in the game, including an impressive 21-2 shot advantage in the third period alone. Johnny Preusse saved ten of the 11 shots fired his way in 42:00 minutes of play before Nathaniel Johnston finished the game allowing one goal in his nine minutes of play as the Royals goaltender.

“I think the team as a whole has been working hard at practices,” Timm said about his teammates’ work ethic. “It’s been showing up in our last few games.”

The Royals bad start to 2017 (two losses to St. Michael-Albertville and Monticello) has been erased by seven wins in the team’s last eight games. Rogers has the opportunity to avenge three of their losses in the last four games of the season, with conference games against Buffalo, STMA, and Monticello. Three of the Royals nine losses have come at the hands of the Bison, the Knights, and the Magic. Buffalo (11-8, 7-1 conference record) leads the Mississippi 8 conference with 22 points.

“Every line has been contributing more by putting pucks in the net,” Timm said. “It has been a big factor to our nice streak of wins that we got going.”

The Royals and Bison face off on Feb. 2 at Rogers Activity Center. Puck is expected to drop at 7 p.m.