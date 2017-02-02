Police report: Four-wheeler in the lake, more counterfeit bills and a double DWI

A man was pulling his kids on a tube behind a four-wheeler when it went through the ice Jan. 29 on Lake Orono in Elk River.

The man, 38, went into the water but did not go all the way under and did not need medical attention, according to the police report. His kids did not go into the water.

The incident happened about 100 feet south of the Highway 10 bridge over Lake Orono. Collins Brothers Towing pulled the four wheeler out of the water.

More counterfeit bills passed

More counterfeit bills have turned up in Elk River.

In the latest incident, police were called to Wal-Mart, 18185 Zane St., on Jan. 31, where a woman reported finding six counterfeit $20 bills in a money drawer. She believed the transactions occurred on Jan. 30 and that five of the bills came from a single transaction.

This is the sixth report of counterfeit bills being passed recently. Five other counterfeit bills were passed in Elk River earlier in January at five different locations: the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles, Westbound Liquor, Beaudry Express, Wal-Mart and the Holiday station at 18823 Freeport Ave.

Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said a good source to learn more about how to authenticate money is uscurrency.gov.

“It looks at each denomination individually and gives a person some features to look for on a bill,” he said.

One thing police see with counterfeit bills is they all often have the same serial number.

If a retailer looks and sees that the serial number is repeated, that is a sure sign of a counterfeit bill, he said.

Two men are facing DWIs after police responded to a complaint of two vehicles “all over the road” near highways 10 and 169 in Elk River. The call came in at 3:43 a.m. Jan. 21.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a Melrose man, 33, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI. An investigation showed that his driver’s license had been revoked.

A second police officer stopped the other vehicle and subsequently arrested a Sauk Rapids man, 24, for fourth-degree DWI.