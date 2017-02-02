Hills leads Elks past Cardinals

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys basketball team squared off against the Coon Rapids Cardinals for the second time this season, and were looking for a little revenge after the Cardinals beat them 54-51 in the Elks first game of the season.

The Elks were able to use this game as a measuring stick to see how far they have come since the beginning of the season, and one glaring difference was Blake Hills. He only recorded four points in the first meeting between these two teams, but led the Elks to a 66-53 win on Jan. 31 with 20 points. Blake Hills led Elk River in scoring Tuesday night against Coon Rapids with 20 points. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

It’s not too often that Hills’ name is listed atop the box score after a game. He plays an important role on the team, but is often the one doing the dirty work that doesn’t always show up on a stat line, but that was not the case here. Not only did he score 20 points, but he also had six rebounds, four assists, went 8-10 from the floor and 4-5 from the line – what head coach Randy Klasen called “a complete game.”

“He was really key for what we did last night,” Klasen said of Hills. “He was really aggressive and he took the ball to the basket. That’s what we needed against their zone and he really relieved the pressure up top when we were bringing the ball up court. We were getting the ball into his hands and he was able to attack the rim and do some good things.”

Heading into the game, the Elks knew they had to do one of two things to defeat the Cardinals’ zone, either drive to the basket and make things happen underneath, or make a lot of perimeter shots. It’s a good thing Hills got rolling the way he did because the team’s perimeter shooting was not quite clicking on all cylinders Tuesday night, making just six three pointers, which is low for them.

The Elks have a busy schedule coming up as they will play Blaine on Friday, St. Cloud Tech Saturday, and Spring Lake Park Monday. But they will get a break after that because they do not play until Thursday and then Tuesday, Feb. 14.