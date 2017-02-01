Thunder hold on to 82-64 win

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Zimmerman Thunder girls basketball team hosted St. Cloud Cathedral on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and the name of the game was possession.

The Thunder were coming off a brutal week where they played three games in a four-day span, and everyone of those games were against quality opponents. They were able to come away with victories in all three, but the energy they exerted in each one took its toll on the girls. Alyssa Daugherty led the Thunder with 29 points in their victory over St. Cloud Cathedral, which included five three pointers. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

They did not look like themselves to start, and ended up turning the ball over 17 times in the first half.

“Our passing was really sloppy in the first half, our catching wasn’t even very good, and our finishing at the basket wasn’t very good,” head coach Lance Dalbey began.

“We always tell the kids you have to fake a pass to make a pass. Well, when you hold the ball over your head and try to throw it over your head, they’re going to know right where it’s going. That’s what we were doing the first half. Just expecting them to let us make easy passes and they were doing what we like to do. Go out and tip ball, and create turnovers. That’s exactly what they did. They turned the table on us a little bit in the first half.”

The Thunder entered halftime trailing 36-34, which is amazing considering how many extra possessions Cathedral got off those 17 turnovers. But the home team quickly began to look like them old selves after the intermission, only turning the ball over three times for the remainder of the game. Naomi Hagstrom hits a three pointer during the first half, she would finish with 17 points. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

“We always talk about having 20 or less turnovers in a game. That’s kind of our goal as a team. And when you have 17 in the first half, you’ve got a lot of cleaning up to do,” Dalbey said with a laugh.

A big reason why the Thunder were able to hold on in the first half, and eventually come away with an 82-64 victory was the play of Alyssa Daugherty. A lot of her teammates had foul trouble in the first half, so she was forced to stay on the court for the entirety of the game. She ended up leading the team with 29 points and was followed by Naomi Hagstrom (17) and Demie Bond (13).

The girls had a much-needed break following this hard-fought win, where they actually had to battle for a majority of the game, and they are going to take that time to rest up. Their next game is at home against Mora on Friday, where they will be hosting a cancer fundraiser event for a member of their community.