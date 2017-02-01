River gathering, brush haul planned

The public is invited to a community gathering, brush haul and bonfire hosted by the Friends of the Mississippi River at the William H. Houlton Conservation Area, aka Houlton Farm.

Come see the project, learn more and help with a brush haul to kick off the restoration work to be done.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25. Event information, as well as details about the site’s history and future, can be found at http://ow.ly/zOrP308mcDy.

Capacity for this free community event is limited, and registration required. To sign up, contact Amy Kilgore, FMR’s volunteer coordinator; contact information and registration instructions are on the event webpage.