Hollerich will leave Elk River Library

Will Hollerich, who has managed the Elk River Library for the last four years, has resigned. His last day on the job is Feb. 3. Will Hollerich

Hollerich said he is looking for work closer to his home in St. Paul and is planning to spend more time with his family.

Work is underway to fill his position, known as the library services coordinator.

Brandi Canter, patron services supervisor with Great River Regional Library, said the posting for the position closed last week. There were more than a dozen applicants for the job.

“We hope to start interviewing soon and to have a new library services coordinator starting by mid-March,” she said.

The Elk River Library is part of the Great River Regional Library system. The library system is headquartered in St. Cloud and has 32 locations, including Elk River.

Great River Regional Library provides the staff, library materials such as books, music and DVDs and technology such as computers for the Elk River Library. The city of Elk River provides the library building, furnishings and building maintenance as well as $11,000 per year for enhanced programming.