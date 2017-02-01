Athlete of the Week: Duncan Wiest

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Elk River senior goaltender Duncan Wiest has spent a majority of the season sitting on the bench behind Benny Meyers. Working on his craft and patiently waiting for his opportunity to show the coaching staff what he is capable of.

He admitted that there were times it was difficult to continuously cheer on his teammates from his seated position instead of being out on the ice with them, but he knew he couldn’t worry about it. He had to worry about what he could control, so he would keep his head down and work hard at improving his craft every day in practice. Duncan Wiest went 3-0 from Jan. 19-26, only allowing one goal in the 44 shots he faced. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

“I think when you’re not playing, the biggest thing for me was competing in practice,” he explained. “Work on the little things, getting the coaches to notice how hard you’re competing, and then the starts just started to come after that.”

The Elks have gone 3-1 in their last four games, after hitting a bit of a rough patch, and a big reason for that turn around has been the play of Wiest. He finally got his chance to show everyone what he was capable when the coaching staff decided to give Meyers a break during a road game at Maple Grove on Jan. 19.

There were a lot of nerves surrounding the senior goalie heading into that game because he knew his future playing time likely hindered on how well he did during that start. But he was able to go out and take everything Maple Grove had to throw at him, recording the shutout in a 1-0 victory.

“I definitely felt a lot of pressure going into it,” Wiest said about the game against Maple Grove. “Just trying to get a win, trying to play well, and definitely when they scored that first goal there is a lot more added pressure not to screw up. Just to try and get out of there with the win.”

Head coach Ben Gustafson was very impressed with the way Wiest handled himself in that game and decided to give him another shot to start in their next game, at home two days later against Andover. The senior was once again able to step up to the challenge, recording his second shutout in a row, winning 7-0.

Meyers was given the starting job in the Elks next game against Hill-Murray, but Wiest soon found himself back in the net when the Elks hosted Anoka on Jan. 26, and once again he was able to rise to the occasion. He came away with a 6-1 victory, with the lone goal coming from an Anoka power play late in the game.

Gustafson usually likes to decide who the goalie will be by who plays the best in the practices leading up to the game, but did admit that Wiest has been playing with a lot of confidence as of late. That should only help his chances as he looks to earn more starts, but he isn’t too worried about that at the moment. He likes the approach his coach takes in deciding the starting goaltender.

“Instead of worrying about a game all week you’re worried about some little things in your game that just need to be tweaked and going out there and competing everyday,” he explained. “Not worried about a game coming up.”

Wiest has been working on improving his craft since he was about six years old. He wasn’t the greatest skater out on the rink at a young age, so decided to take up goaltending. It was a decision that has brought him a lot of success and the chance to play on the Elk River varsity hockey team.

Now, he is just hoping that this continued dedication helps earn him a few more starts before his career at Elk River comes to an end, and, hopefully, he can continue to help out his team on their quest for a state title.

“I think our whole team, our biggest thing is to go to state and win it,” he said. “That’s been our goal since Day 1.”