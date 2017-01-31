Thunder’s win streak ends at nine

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

As the saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.” On Monday, Jan. 30, the Zimmerman boys basketball team learned that the hard way, losing 84-72 to St. Cloud Cathedral.

They had won nine games in a row heading into the contest, but they knew there was a good chance the streak could be snapped that night. They were traveling on the road to take on a team that was 14-3, in a makeup game from earlier in the season.

But if you ask the team’s head coach, this loss may actually be beneficial for the team.

“The way I look at it, you lose, you learn,” Nathan Christensen began. “The whole point is to be better in March, so you lose along the way and you get better. These are the types of teams we’ve got to play to get there in March and compete in March. It was tough to snap the winning streak, but at least it was now and not in March.”

So what did the Thunder learn from this loss? One thing is that they still need to work on their defense. Cathedral is the type of team they will need to beat if they want to get to the state tournament and make a run there, and you won’t win many games when you give up 84 points.

The other thing they learned is that they have two players who are really emerging as some great talents and love to play in the big moments – Jake Pensinger and Dylan Martin.

“They love to compete and they don’t back down,” Christensen said. “It’s nice to see that when we’re up against a talented team that they are able to help step up and kind of take control. It was really nice to see, especially with both of them being juniors. We’re in good hands for this year and hopefully next year too. Those guys love to step up, love to compete and help us stay in games and be pretty close with those top teams.”

Pensinger finished the game in the low 20’s, in terms of points, and Martin finished in the high teens. Both of these players were leading the team on the offensive and defensive side of the court, and if Martin didn’t get in foul trouble during the first half, the game may have had a different outcome.

The Thunder entered halftime trailing by 13 points, but were able to make it a five-point game early in the second half, and a big reason for that was because Martin was back on the court.

Cathedral’s lead was fluctuating in size for the rest of the night, but when time was running out the Thunder needed to start fouling so they could have a chance, and that’s why the final score appears to be so lopsided – Cathedral hit their free throws.

Up next, the Thunder will take on Becker this Thursday for the second time this season as they look to get back to their winning ways. The last time these two teams met, Becker came away with an 85-76 win, but Christensen was quick to point out that his boys are a different team now.

“Well, we’re playing a lot better now than the first time we played them,” the head coach explained. “That was when we first started hanging our hat on the defense and making sure that in practice that’s what we really needed to do. We’re a lot different team now then we were then, so hopefully – last time we gave up 85 points to them, this time, hopefully it shouldn’t be that much.”