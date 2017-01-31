Swimming finishes strong before conference championship

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys swim-dive team hosted Anoka on Thursday, Jan. 26, and were able to come away with a 98-80 victory.

They followed that meet up with the Bluejacket Invite at Cambridge, and were able to finish in first with a team score of 594. Duluth came in second with 395 points, just to give some bases of how dominant of a performance the Elks had.

“We had only 3 swims that didn’t place in the top 16 and score points,” said head coach Denise Green.

Zack Kopp set a new varsity record in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:45.59. He also set a new pool record in the 100-yard freestyle at 48.48, while his older brother Ben Kopp broke the pool record he set last year in the 100-yard backstroke at 53.83.

Other first place finishers included the 200-yard medley relay team of Ben Kopp, Coleman Maegi, Preston Schmeidel and Trey Chilstrom, Ben Kopp also took first in the 100-yard fly, Maegi in the 100-yard breaststroke, Schmeidel in the 200-yard individual medley, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Maegi, Michael Young, Arthur Fosse and Zack Kopp, and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Chilstrom, Schmeidel, and the two Kopp brothers.

Connor Reed also took third in diving.

The Elks will host Centennial in the conference championship on Thursday, Feb. 2, and will be looking for their third consecutive year of having the title.