Spectrum Sting sports briefs (1/26/17 – 1/30/17)

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Wrestling:

On Jan. 26, the Spectrum wrestling team dropped a dual match at Minnehaha Academy 64-14. The Sting were at a disadvantage from the start, as they had several wrestlers missing due to illness or injury, but still had several wrestlers put on great performances.

Keagan Wilson recorded an 18-2 technical fall and Conner Sharp prevailed with a 6-4 decision. Andrew Deboer had one of his best matches of the season, narrowly losing a match that came down to the final seconds.

The Spectrum wrestlers will host a quad meet Thursday, Feb. 2, beginning at 5 p.m.

Alpine Ski:

Sidney Brenteson earned Northwest Suburban All-Conference honors by finishing 18th out of 90 participants in the girls alpine skiing.

Boys basketball:

The Spectrum boys basketball team had a busy past few days that started on Friday, Jan. 27. They hosted St. Croix Preparatory Academy in what turned out to be a nail bitter that came down to the very end.

The matchup between these two teams was the finale to a week of Snow Daze celebrations that included a coronation with royalty, alumni-staff game, cheerleading dance team, chamber choir, a 65-piece pep band, and a 71-69 win over their rivals.

The Sting were led by Cole Elrod with 32 points and 16 rebounds. He was followed by Kelton Sundstrom and Max Lawrence, who added 14 and 13 points respectively.

“It was a battle the whole night,” said head coach Marc Prepeluh. “I am very proud of the players and the resiliency they showed”.

The team followed that game up with a road win at Bethany Academy Monday night by a score of 85-47. Matthew Kruse led the way for the Sting with 23 points, which included six three pointers in the first half. Sundstrom and Elrod also had good nights, finishing with 21 and 16 points respectively.

The Sting are back in action at home Tuesday, Jan. 31, against Southwest Christian.

Girls basketball:

The Spectrum girls basketball team has had a tough go of things since winning 64-51 over West Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Since then, they lost 67-53 to Christ’s Household of Faith on Thursday and 58-48 to St. Croix Prep on Saturday.

They will look to turn things around on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when they travel on the road to Southwest Christian.