Evan Clarence Johnson, age 91, of Elk River and formerly of Big Lake, went home to be with his Lord on January 12, 2017.

Visitation will be Wednesday February 8, 2017 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Saron Lutheran Church, 311 Lake Street South, Big Lake. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 am with Rev. Kyle Sidlo officiating. Private interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are with the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello.

Evan was born on March 30, 1925 in Buffalo, MN to Howard and Laura Belle (James) Johnson. He was employed as a Greyhound bus driver for 32 years, retiring in 1980. After retirement, he and his wife Marlys enjoyed traveling until settling back in the area in 2004.

Evan is survived by his wife, Marlys; sons, Dale Johnson of Big Lake, Richard Johnson of Big Lake, Harry (Lynn) Johnson of Texas; daughter, Shirley (Clifford) Foote of Ramsey; Marlys’ children, Tom (Karen) Moores of Monticello, Terry (Tim) Shand of Montgomery, MN, Shelley (Roger) Onsrud of Arcadia, WI; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Evan was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Laura Belle Johnson; two sons Kermit and Gary; Marlys’ son David Moores; grandson Trevor Moores; and brothers Chet, Darwin “Bud” and Jim.