Elks finish up home meets for the season

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River wrestling team ended their regular season home schedule on Thursday, Jan. 26, against Anoka. It was their annual “take down cancer” night and while they were supporting a good cause, the match did not go the way the Elks were hoping.

They got off to a good start with Colton Pool winning the first match at 106 pounds, but they would not win again until 220 pounds when Casey Schilz accepted a forfeit. Those would be the only two they won, losing 59-9. Colton Pool recorded one of the Elks only wins against Anoka, with the other coming via forfeit. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

“Anoka, I think they’re ranked third in state and they’re just solid from top to bottom. I do feel we had a couple close matches,” said head coach Bryan Kulm. “We’ve been battling a lot of illness and injury, it’s been an interesting season that way.”

Sam Gibas, one of their senior leaders and one of the teams better wrestlers, was out of the lineup against Anoka, and Brandon Kidd lost against a wrestler he had beat the Saturday prior. Just little things like that added up to the night being a rather lopsided victory for their opponents.

The Elks only have four meets remaining in the regular season, all of which will be on the road. They will be at Coon Rapids on Thursday, Blaine on Saturday and then on the road at Annandale-Maple Lake and Totino-Grace next week.

After that it will time for the section tournament – team sections on Feb. 17 and individual sections on Feb. 24 and 25. As the team prepares for that, their primary focus is to get everyone healthy as they have rarely ever had all their varsity wrestlers ready to go at the same time.

“We’ve got injuries and we’ve got concussions and we’ve had illness. I think we’re busting through the flu stuff now, and we’re a young team,” Kulm began with a bit of a laugh.

“I honestly don’t know, as I look back, if we’ve had a starting lineup in that I thought we would of for most of the year. Seems like every dual somebody is either sick, injured or like you said at the beginning of the year with the football players being out, but they keep scrapping.”

If everyone is able to get healthy and healed up by the time the team portion of the section tournament comes around, the Elks will have a chance to make some noise. The only problem is that they will have to go up against the top teams in the tournament to start because of their section losses and 4-1 record.

Where they are more likely to find success is in the individual sections tournament. Kulm is expecting a couple of his wrestlers to make it to state, and maybe even have some surprises emerge.

“I fully expect that we’ll have guys qualify for the state tournament,” the head coach said. “We’ve got guys who have been there before and they’re wrestling well. I think they have as good a shot as anybody. And you never know. There’s other guys on the squad who maybe haven’t had tons of wins, but there’s always a surprise at the section individual tournament. Somebody steps up in the right match and finds a way to get it done.”