Bids for park to be sought; gazebo questioned

by Eric Oslund

Reporter

There have been plans, designs and ideas about what to do with the Norin Landing property along the Mississippi River in Otsego for 10 years now, but it seems as though some of them are finally gaining traction.

The Otsego City Council unanimously approved on Jan. 23 to proceed with plans and specifications as well as advertisement for bids for the construction of Norin Landing Park and boat ramp after a long discussion and seeing images of the proposed design.

Council Member Vern Heidner even said that the plans presented to the council were one of the better plans he’s seen for that area and that “it makes a lot of sense.”

The design calls for seven vehicle parking spaces and four additional pull-though spots for boat trailers — with the potential to add two more trailer stalls and three additional car stalls in the future.

There will also be a concrete casting platform and limestone blocks down by the water for people to use for fishing, an open lawn area for gatherings or passive recreation and a large gazebo, which Parks and Recreation Director Ross Demant said, “would be the center point of this park.”

However, that gazebo, which is proposed to stand 20 feet high and 30 feet wide, drew the most criticism.

Greg Wersal owns the house adjacent to the Norin Park property and he came to the City Council meeting to express his displeasure with the proposed location of the gazebo. He said that he attended a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting in November with his spouse and several of his neighbors, and he said they were given the impression that the structure would be placed elsewhere.

“At that meeting there was a preferred plan and the gazebo was considerably further east,” Wersal began. “At that meeting I expressed the desire that the gazebo be moved even further east, as did the person who owns the lot next to me, as did many others who were present. We were given the impression by the drafter that he was going to try to do that.”

Wersal said he was unable to attend the next meeting held for this subject matter in the month of December, but was shocked to find out that the gazebo was actually placed further west, the opposite direction of which he thought it would be moved.

“I’m just going to tell you, the houses in that area sit high above the actual area where the park is, so the further west you move it, the more it’s going to be in our vision,” Wersal continued. “If it could be moved to the east, that would be very beneficial. Needless to say, when we bought these lots, we bought them with being able to see the Mississippi River, and I would love to see the Mississippi River, not a gazebo.”

At this point in time, the gazebo is just a bid alternate for the projected park improvements and it can be changed or dashed altogether. Council Member Heidner suggested the possibility of constructing a smaller gazebo, maybe one in the 22-foot range versus a 30-foot range, especially since there does not seem to be enough parking spots to support the capacity a 30-foot gazebo would provide.

City Council members did not object to the location, and the city engineer said it was the ideal location along the shore.

“The gazebo sits about 400 feet from the home, so in that staff’s opinion it’s going to have a negligible impact within the entire view shed from the home,” said City Engineer Ron Wagner. “And it’s within the city’s property. … The Parks and Recreation Commission did consider relocating the shelter, but, again, the goal here was to provide a structure accessible to the river and enjoyment of the river. This is the ideal location for that.”