The Star News is looking for a team or two to feature for this year’s Shiver Elk River. Tell us why it should be your group, and the reasons behind picking the charity your team has gotten behind. Email us at [email protected] and send us past pictures if this is not your first-time event. If is is your group’s first time jumping, you can still submit for consideration. Thanks and good luck!

Jessica Hackenmueller, Katie Shatusky and Amy Dahlheimer were among those who jumped into Lake Orono for the Thumbs Up High 5K, a fundraiser for mental health awareness and suicide prevention, at a previous Shiver Elk River event.