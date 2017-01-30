Sharlene A. Lemon, age 79, of Monticello and formerly of Elk River, passed away on January 28, 2017.

Visitation will be Thursday February 2, 2017 form 12 pm to 2 pm at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway, Monticello. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery of Minneapolis. Funeral arrangements are with the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello.

Sharlene was born on July 8, 1937 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Harold and Peggy (Winter) Pruett. She attended Richmond Senior High School in Richmond, CA. In 1955 she married Charles G. Childs, and had two sons Steven M. Childs of Grand Rapids, MN (deceased in 2006) and Daniel A. Childs of Monticello, MN. They lived most of their married life in Minnesota. She divorced Charles Childs in 1970. In May 1971, she married Kenneth D. Lemon (deceased 1998) and they lived in Elk River and were members of the Methodist Church.

She enjoyed crocheting and country music. Most recently she had lived at St. Benedict’s Senior Community of Monticello and passed away at Quiet Oaks Hospice of St. Augusta from dementia and kidney failure.

Sharlene is survived by uncle Wayne Pruett of Southern California; aunt Helen Winter of Topeka, KS; son Daniel (Darlene) Childs of Monticello, MN; three grandkids Angie (Steve) Cichon of Monticello, MN, Greg Ward of MN, Chris Ward of Toluca Lake, CA; three great-grandsons Brett Ward, Alex Ward and Dylan Ward.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Peggy Pruett; brother Gerald Pruett; sister Shirley Pruett.

She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and loved ones she knew.