Kris was born July 25, 1975 and was called to heaven on January 24, 2017 after a long courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Amy; daughter, Katie; son, Allen; step-daughter, Haley; step-son, Eric; mom, Helen Grams; brother, Trevor (Cathy) Horton.

He had a beautiful personality that everyone wanted to be around. He loved hunting and fishing.

He will be deeply missed.

Memorial service will be February 11, 2017 at 1 p.m. Riverside Church Big Lake, MN.