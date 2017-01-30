Elks dance has strong showing before sections

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River dance team made their way to Blaine on Saturday, Jan. 28. There were a number of teams that compete in their section at this meet, so it was a good chance for the girls to see where they stand against the competition with the section tournament quickly approaching.

“We had our strongest performance in kick so far this season,” said co-head coach Ashley Peterzen. “The girls had a ton of energy and nailed things that we’ve been working on for awhile. We placed 4th out of 14 teams.”

The jazz portion of the Elks’ performance was not quite as strong as their kick during this meet, as they finished eighth.

“We have a few things we need to clean up going into sections next week but the team has had a great drive and focus at practice the last couple weeks, so we are confident that we can come out with a strong performance in both routines next week,” Peterzen explained.

The Elks have gotten stronger and stronger as the season has gone on, which is what Peterzen and the rest of the coaching staff has loved to see.

Their next meet will be sections on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Forest Lake High School.