Elks compete at Breck preparing for sections

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls gymnastics team headed to Breck School on Saturday, Jan. 28, to compete in their 26th annual luau tournament. It was the biggest meet that the Elks have participated in since their home invitational back in December, but this one at Breck also played host to some of the best talent in the state.

There were state champions, state medal winners and a number of schools whose teams could be earning a place in the state tournament this season. All that together was a lot to handle, especially for such a young team like Elk Rivers, and it led to a couple slip ups every now and then. Kaitlyn Dhooge celebrates after scoring a team-high 8.7 on the balance beam. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“I think that’s a little bit, but I think it’s just that we haven’t had a lot of really competitive meets yet,” said head coach Jennifer Bartlett. “We’re still just kind of going through motions. We’re getting better at it, but we don’t have that fierce fire of fighting for every tooth and nail. We’re getting there and that will come with age and that will come with time.”

At the same time, though, that youth and inexperience continues to be a strength for the team. They are fearless and want to continue to learn new things. Bartlett has described them as sponges on numerous occasions and has expressed the love she has working with a group like the one she has now.

She has seen continued improvement throughout the season, and it was no different on Saturday.

Lexi Milless recorded an 8.0 on bars during the meet, which was just the third time the team scored an 8.0 or higher in that event this season. Makayla Dollansky and Kaitlyn Dhooge were able to record an 8.3 and 8.7, respectively, on the balance beam after watch their three teammates before them all record falls, and Emily Dalrymple was able to lead the Elks once again with a strong floor routine, recording an 8.7.

But the Elks’ best event of the night was easily their final one, the vault. Katelyn Sampson returned for the first time this season after healing from a stress fracture to score an 8.7 and 8.8 on the vault. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“It was really nice that we got Katelyn Sampson back in the rotation, it was a last minute add for vault, so it was nice to see her back after a stress fracture that she had from track season that had to heal,” Bartlett said. “She’s coming back really strong for us at practice and we hope to see her in the lineups here coming up. Allissa George stuck her second tuck tsuk for an 8.8, which is her personal best, so we’re looking forward to getting that up into the 9’s come sections, and Miranda Schwieger, she just missed sticking that vault, and if she would have it would have been a 9.1.”

The season is quickly winding down for the Elks, with the section tournament quickly approaching. Bartlett knows that her girls need to skill up on some of their skills, and then prepare for the team to split apart into Elk River and Zimmerman.

“Right now, I’m looking for some consistency,” the head coach began. “It’s going to give some kids that are normally JV the opportunity to be varsity for their school, represent their school, and I think both teams should score over 130 when they do… Zimmerman has a really nice shot of getting their (best) personal team score. It’ll be fun to see them break their school records.”