Chamber honors three businesses

Three businesses were honored Tuesday by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce. They are:

Business of the Year: First National Bank of Elk River.

New Business of the Year: Serrano Brothers Catering.

Employer of the Year: Sportech Inc.

The winners were recognized during the chamber’s 2016 PACE Business Awards event at The Links at Northfork in Ramsey in a ceremony presided over by Michelle Anderson, chair of the chamber’s board of directors. PACE stands for Performance, Achievement and Commitment to Excellence in business. Photo courtesy of the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce

Representing the winners of the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 PACE Business Awards are, left to right: Mike DeMarco, Marco Serrano and Dodie Serrano of Serrano Brothers Catering; John Houlton and Becky Wiehoff of First National Bank of Elk River and Jim Glomstad of Sportech.

Here’s more about the three businesses, according to the chamber.

First National Bank of Elk River, 812 Main St., is family-owned and operated and has been in business for nearly 115 years.

The bank was founded by William Houlton in 1902. His grandson “Bud” Houlton began leading the bank in 1959. In 2000, Bud’s son, John Houlton, became chairman of the board.

“They have a track record of innovation and have continued to adjust their business model to offer new and unique services to remain successful,” according to the chamber.

With two locations in Elk River, one in Anoka and one in Rogers, the bank has 61 employees.

John Houlton accepted the award.

Serrano Brothers Catering is located at 19022 Freeport Ave. in Elk River.

The business uses family recipes, perfected over generations. They offer a wide variety of choices, from authentic Italian and Polish food, to American barbecue.

“Husband and wife owners Marco and Dodie Serrano believe in the importance of fresh food, made from scratch, and that has been the recipe for their success,” according to the chamber.

They will break ground on a 10,000-square-foot restaurant in 2017 with seating for 260, a 100-person banquet space and a 3,000-square-foot kitchen that will serve both the restaurant and catering business. The plan includes a wood-fired pizza oven with a bar around it, a garden for fresh produce, meat sourced from area farmers, a large outdoor patio with bonfire pit and space for yard games like bocce ball and bag toss.

Marco and Dodie Serrano and their family came forward to accept the award.

Sportech, 10800 175th Ave. in Elk River, has been in business since 1994 and has 250 employees. The CEO is Chris Carlson.

“The growing team at Sportech is made up of passionate, hardworking people who truly define the company,” according to the chamber. “They believe that their employees and community are more important than the parts they make, and strive to be known as a company with an operational philosophy grounded in integrity.

Sportech’s powerful company purpose is to lead by example where they work and live, using their values to guide them as they leave a powerful legacy of family, faith and benevolence.”

Accepting the award was Sportech Chief Operating Officer Jim Glomstad.