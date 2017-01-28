Youth hunter safety program will begin

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott has announced his department is hosting a Youth Hunter Safety Program from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Range and Training Center, 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River, Door J.

This class is the field day for students who have completed the hunter course at www.huntercourse.com.

For more information, go to www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/firearms/index.html. Students must be 11 years old before the date of the field day.

A parent or guardian must attend the first 30 minutes of the field day. Students must bring a field day voucher, a copy of their birth certificate, a sack lunch and a blaze orange article of clothing (hat, cap or vest) to the field day.

Students must make and bring a survival kit (information on survival kit is part of the online course) that can be carried in a small pack to the field day. Participants are asked to dress for the weather.

Firearms used for testing will be provided; do not bring any firearms to training.

To register, email [email protected] with the student’s full name, date of birth, address, and a parent or guardian name and contact phone number (cell or home).

Pre-registration is required (no walk-ins).

For more information, send an e-mail to [email protected]

Class size is limited and fills quickly.