The hunt is on for Shiver

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Shiver Elk River 2017 will kick off Feb. 4 with hunters scouring the city’s landscape.

They won’t be looking for a hole in the ice over Lake Orono to jump in. Those antics will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce’s seventh annual event.

These urban hunters will be looking for a medallion tucked away in a mysterious location as others prepare for the Shiver Elk River community fundraiser for local and regional nonprofits. Star News file photo

Jessica Hackenmueller, Katie Shatusky and Amy Dahlheimer were among those who jumped into Lake Orono for the Thumbs Up High 5K, a fundraiser for mental health awareness and suicide prevention, at last year’s Shiver Elk River event.

A $500 check will be awarded to the person who finds and turns in the medallion prior to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. The prize will be awarded after verification.

Read the Feb. 4 edition of the Star News for the first clue and any updates to the hunt.

Clues will appear daily at 10 a.m. on erstarnews.com, Saturday Feb. 4, through Friday, Feb. 10, unless the medallion is found prior to that date. Read the daily clues to search for the medallion hidden on public land or somewhere in or adjacent to an Elk River park. The medallion will not be hidden under any skating surface, on a golf course, under any mowed grass area, artificial turf surface or at any construction site. Please observe specific park rules and hours while searching.

Seventh annual Shiver plunge

More than $125,000 has been raised so far in the first six installments of the Chamber-led event. People still keep lining up for a chance to raise money for their favorite charity — and jump into the lake.

Registrations for this year’s festivities — a mix of new and favorite elements — are being taken. Plungers, who jump into the extremely chilly waters of Lake Orono, provide the central feature of Shiver Elk River.

These participants pay a registration fee and collect donations for a nonprofit organization of their choice. A $35 registration includes a warm tent to change in and an event T-shirt. One hundred percent of the pledges raised will be forwarded to the nonprofit organizations designated by the participants.

Bean bag tourney new for 2017

Outdoor activities for kids and families at the event include a scavenger hunt, carnival style games and other hands-on winter activities provided by area nonprofit organizations who will be on hand to share their story and mission from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11.

With a heated tent on site, there will be a place to warm up and grab a bite to eat.

A bean bag tournament has been added to the lineup at Lake Orono. The cost is $30 per team of two; there’s a maximum of 20 teams. A portion of each entry fee will go to support a local nonprofit organization.

Bean bag tournament participants can win cash or other prizes. Same-day registration may be available.

Tournament check-in and registration will be from 11 a.m. to noon. The tournament will be from noon to 3 p.m.

Other activities being planned include a waffle breakfast, power-lifting meet, horse-drawn sleigh rides, a snowshoeing demonstration, ice carving, open skating on the lake and make-your-own s’mores.

Shiver Elk River is once again hosting a hometown outdoor hockey tournament at Handke Pit. Two years ago this unique stadium was featured across the Upper Midwest for Hockey Day Minnesota.

This year’s 12-team tournament starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and plays through Saturday, Feb. 11.

The 2017 event will also have a 5K and 10K run and walk starting at Orono Park at 9 a.m. Feb. 11. Registration includes an event T-shirt. The race will be self-timed. See the website for details on the route.

The main attraction will, however, will be the plunging, which will include a tug-of-war over the open water and lots of frolicking as thousands of dollars are raised for local and regional charities.

All the rules, registration forms and details are available at www.shiverelkriver.com. Updates are being made daily. If you have additional questions, contact the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce office at 763-441-3110.