Submitted photos

Alisa Johnson, Spectrum High School Snow Daze queen, received a hug from fellow candidate Nicole Larson after being crowned. The king, Clay Jackson, is in the background.

Spectrum High School has been celebrating Snow Daze 2017 this past week. Spirit week activities started on Monday, Jan. 23, with coronation.

This year’s Snow Daze queen and king are Alisa Johnson and Clay Jackson. They were joined on stage by Jade Clarine and Earl Foster (ninth grade princess and prince), Tara Gleason and Adrian Peterson (10th grade princess and prince), and Lauren Gillquist and Nevin Sagsetter (11th grade princess and prince).