Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor: Lester W. Oehler and Dawn M. Oehler, Husband and Wife

Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Prime Mortgage Corporation

Dated: 02/24/2005

Recorded: 03/22/2005

Sherburne County Recorder Document No. 581047

Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association

Dated: 11/17/2015

Recorded: 11/23/2015

Sherburne County Recorder Document No. 812920

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage ID No: 100103210000090125

Lender or Broker:

Prime Mortgage Corporation

Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator:

Prime Mortgage Corporation

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 22, Block 1, Country Crossings 2nd Addition, Sherburne County, Minnesota.

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 75-569-0144

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

13456 181ST CIR NW

ELK RIVER, MN 55330

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Sherburne

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $209,517.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$200,825.69

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

May 9, 2016, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is November 9, 2016 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: March 11, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey,

Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

17908-16-00055-1

Published in the

Star News

March 19, 26,

April 2, 9, 16, 23, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to June 13, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: May 2, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey,

Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00055-1

Published in the

Star News

May 7, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to July 18, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: May 13, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey,

Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00055-1

Published in the

Star News

May 21, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to August 22, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: June 17, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey,

Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00055-1

Published in the

Star News

June 25, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to September 26, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: August 3, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey,

Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00055-1

Published in the

Star News

August 13, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to October 31, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriff s Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: August 30,2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey,

Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00055-1

Published in the

Star News

September 3, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to December 5, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: October 7, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00055-1

Published in the

Star News

October 15, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to January 9, 2017, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: November 28, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00055-1

Published in the

Star News

December 3, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to February 13, 2017, at 10:00 AM, SherifTs Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: December 13, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00055-1

Published in the

Star News

December 17, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to March 13, 2017, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN in said County and State.

Dated: January 25, 2017

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00055-1

Published in the

Star News

January 28, 2017

647417