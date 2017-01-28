Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA

COUNTY OF CASS

IN DISTRICT COURT

IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF CARTER BRAYDEN HAWKINS,

A MINOR CHILD

Civil No. 09-2017-CV-00180

Stephanie Hawkins and

Carter Brayden Marshall,

Petitioners.

1. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition in the above-entitled matter will be filed with the Clerk of District Court for Cass County, North Dakota, requesting an Order changing the name of Carter Brayden Marshall (current full legal name of child) to Carter Brayden Hawkins (requested full legal name of child).

2. Pursuant to N.D.C.C. 32-28-02, thirty (30) days previous notice of the intended application must be given in the official newspaper printed in the county in which the child resides as well as in the official newspaper of the county where the non-custodial parent resides. You are hereby notified that thirty (30) days after publication, petitioner intends to file a petition requesting entry of the Courts Order changing the name of Carter Brayden Marshall to Carter Brayden Hawkins.

3. Any objection to granting this name change must be given in writing to the address listed below within thirty (30) days of the date of this publication. The written objection must also be filed with the Court. If no objections are given, the Court may respond to the Petition without further hearing.

DATED this 18th day of January, 2017.

By: /s/ Alisha Ankers

1712 Main Avenue, Suite 202

Fargo, ND 58103

Attorney for Petitioner

701-476-6578

[email protected]

North Dakota ID # 4975

Published in the

Star News

January 28, 2017

645817