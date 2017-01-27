Farmers market vendor sign up underway

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Four months before the Elk River farmers market kicks off another season, planning is in full swing.

About half of the spots are already filled as new and returning vendors sign up for the 2017 season, according to Karen Wingard, who coordinates the market for the city.

Nineteen vendor spots are filled and 15 are still open, she said. To become a vendor, go to http://elkrivermn.gov/index.aspx?NID=895, email Wingard at [email protected] or call 763-635-1150. Photo courtesy of the city of Elk River

Tomatoes and peppers were for sale at the Elk River farmers market last year. Vendors are signing up for the 2017 market now, which opens June 8.

A free community table will be available again this season. Organizations like Scouts and community theater are allowed to have the table once per season and it was reserved every week last year, Wingard said. Contact her to reserve a spot.

There will be live music at the farmers market this year as well. Thirteen of the 18 market days have been booked. Anyone interested in performing at the market is welcome to contact Wingard for more information.

The 2017 market will run from 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, June 8 to Oct. 5 in downtown Elk River.

Wingard expects another successful market this year. She said the 2016 season was “awesome.”

There were 28 vendors last year. They donated more than 700 pounds of vegetables to the Community Aid Elk River food shelf in a voluntary program to take care of leftover produce.

It was the first year the market accepted credit cards and Electronic Benefits Transfer, or EBT, which Wingard said went over well and will be offered again this season.

Community events held at the farmers market last year were also successful, including a school supplies collection and an event with public safety staff featuring frozen treats.

Businesses interested in learning more about sponsoring the farmers market should contact Wingard.