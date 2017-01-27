Elks looking to get back on the horse

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys hockey team went 10-1 to start the season and almost looked unbeatable during certain stretches of play. They appeared to be one of the few favorites to compete for a state title, and it was hard to imagine when their next loss was ever going to occur.

But it finally happened on Friday, Dec. 30, when they lost to the No. 1 team in that state at the time, Stillwater.

The time following that loss has been somewhat of an uphill battle as the Elks try to return to the same level they were playing at during the first half of the season. They won two games following that loss, but then loss again. Would once again win two in a row before losing 4-2 to Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Elk River’s Carson Simon watches the puck get past Anoka defensemen and goalie to put Elk River up 5-0 in the second period. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Overall, the Elks would go 4-3 from Dec. 30 to Jan. 24, which catches us up to their most recent game against Anoka on Thursday, Jan. 26. Once again, the Elks were looking to get things rolling in the right direction and they felt this home game was the perfect chance to do that.

“It was good to come back and play on our home ice,” head coach Ben Gustafson said. “Being on an Olympic sheet, I thought last night we really utilized our team speed throughout the game and our ability to move the puck and make tape-to-tape passes was really evident throughout the game. I think the ability for us to transition quickly and move the puck, and use our team speed, I think we overwhelmed Anoka early in the game and we kept that going throughout.”

The Elks would finish the night with a 6-1 victory over Anoka, in a game that they really dominated from the start. But there had also appeared to be glimpses of the old Elks a week ago when they toppled Andover by a score of 7-0 in the game before they went on the road and lost to Hill-Murray.

Now, the key for them is to continue this momentum they have built up after this win and keep it going, as their next game is not until Thursday, Feb. 2, where they will travel to Blaine.

“Last night on the white board before the game, I kind of wrote up the recipe for success,” Gustafson explained. “In order for that to happen we need to focus on the things that we can control as individuals. Things that we talk about every single day: our attitude, our effort and our discipline. Our power play and penalty kill needs to be great in order for us to get to where we want to go. Our goaltending needs to be solid in order for us to go where we want to go, and we need our goal scorers to score goals.” Elk River goalie Duncan Wiest recorded the win against Anoka, only giving up a late power play goal, in the Elks 6-1 victory. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

One thing to keep an eye on over this final stretch is who the Elks have going in net. Benny Meyers has been the starting goaltender for the majority of the season, but has lost his last two games, giving up four goals in each of them.

Duncan Wiest, on the other hand, has been seeing more playing time lately and taking advantage of every opportunity he has gotten, recording a 1-0 win over Maple Grover, 7-0 win over Andover and 6-1 win over Anoka – with that one goal coming late in the game on an Anoka power play.

Gustafson appears to have a lot of confidence in both of his goalies and says that Meyers is staying tough mentally. Really, what will be the deciding factor on who plays any given night is who looks better in the practices leading up to the games.

“We’re constantly, as a coaching staff, evaluating our players. Both in games and especially in practices as well,” the head coach began. “Our goaltenders know that they’re competing for playing time. They know that they’re competing everyday in practice. Right now, Duncan is playing with a lot of confidence. He’s making the saves that he’s supposed to make and like I said, we’ll keep evaluating throughout practice today and all through next week, Monday through Wednesday.”

Six regular season games remain for the Elks, three at home and three on the road. Then it will be tournament time, where they have aspirations of a state tournament berth.