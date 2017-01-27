Elk River nordic ski finishes regular season strong

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

It’s been an interesting season for the Elk River nordic ski team, primarily because of the weather.

This winter has been one where a lot of snow will fall one night, but then the next week or so will have temperatures reaching into the 40’s and all that snow will melt. It makes scheduling meets very difficult, as there are only three courses around the Twin Cities area that make their own snow. Both the Elk River boys and girls nordic ski teams finished Thursday’s meet in seventh place, out of 11 teams. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“The first two meets of the season got cancelled, and meets are always moving around. Mainly to the snow-making venues in the Twin Cities,” said co-head coach Zach Varty following the team’s Thursday meet. “Like, we’re at Elm Creek today, we’re at Theodore Wirth for conference, we’ve been at Highland in Bloomington, but those are kind of the three places where everyone’s trying to ski, so the meets are always getting moved around. We’re used to it, but it is a little hectic.”

Despite the constant shuffling around of schedules, and inability to go outside and practice skiing in the snow, a number of the team’s skiers have been having great seasons.

For the boys, they knew it was going to be a difficult season after they lost their top-4 racers from a year ago due to graduation. They would need the next wave of racers to step up and lead the team and it appears they have gotten them in Max Friese, Noah Haaf, Noah Adams and McKone Corkery – a racer from Rogers High School.

At their meet on Thursday, Jan. 27, one that was supposed to be home at Woodland Trails, but was moved to Elm Creek due to a lack of snow, Friese finished third with a time of 14:30, Haaf tied for 27th with a time of 15:57, and Corkery finished 44th with a time of 17:01.

Adams chose to sit the race out because he has been battling a sickness and decided to rest up instead of push himself. The conference championship is next Wednesday and sections is the week after that and he wanted to make sure he was ready to go for those meets.

“McCone Korcery’s been improving a lot. He did some work on his technique. He was really good at cross country this year, and his cardio paid off,” said co-head coach Margaret Litchy. “He’s been improving a lot. Our top boys are both Noahs and Max. Max is a really strong classic and he competed up at Mesabi and did pretty well up there, which is a really good field to compare against.” Cheresa Bouley finished the race in fifth place with a time of 17:19, 20 seconds behind the leader. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

For the girls, they are still a relatively young team, with most of their top skiers coming in as juniors and sophomores. That can both be good and bad because they are still not quite as strong as the seniors, and still relatively inexperienced, but as they grow the team will continue to climb up the rankings.

The two that have really stood out this season are Cheresa Bouley – a racer from Zimmerman High School – and Carli Vrchota.

Bouley was able to come in fifth during Thursday’s meet with a time of 17:19 and Vrchota finished 31st with a time of 19:03. Other top finishers for the Elk River girls were Addie Hohlen, who took 40th with a time of 19:53; Annica Carr, who finished 67th with a time of 20:58, and Lauren Lee who was 68th with a time of 21:02.

Up next, the nordic ski team will get back to practicing, trying to improve as much as they can before their conference meet on Wednesday, Feb. 1. They know the meet is going to be a difficult one because the team is still so young, but they have goals in mind and are going to do everything they can to reach them.

“We want to try and make as many all-conference places as we can get,” Bouley said. “We really like that. Finish better overall as a team at conference. Try to get, maybe, the top half at conference, that would be awesome.”