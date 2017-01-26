Thunder wrestling entering ‘the grind’

by Eric Oslund

Contributing Sports Writer

The Zimmerman Thunder wrestling team hosted Milaca on Friday, Jan. 20, and by all means fared very well. Milaca has a strong wrestling program, where the Thunder are still in a rebuilding phase.

Milaca came out on top 48-27, but there were a few individuals on the home team who were really able to hold their own. Justin Robinson continues his strong junior season with a first-place finish in last weekend’s tournament. (Submitted photo)

“I was happy the way our guys wrestled,” head coach Mark Hayes said about their dual against Milaca. “They’ve got a couple moves that they’re known very well for and we were able to, for the most part, able to stay out of those moves. My guys that I expected to win went out and did that. There were some great matches.”

The boys did not get much time to recover after facing the tough Milaca team, as they were off to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted the next day to compete in a tournament. A lot of individuals shined for the Thunder, which allowed their team to finish fifth out of the 15 that were present.

Kaleb Kliever and Justin Robinson continue to be the backbone of the Thunder program, as they both ended the tournament with first-place finishes for their respective weight classes. Joe Montplaisir and Evan Carr finished second; Ben Schnellman and Austin Robinson placed fifth; and Joe Gardus finished the tournament in sixth.

This is the time of the year that Hayes likes to refer to as “the grind” because the boys have a lot of matches to compete in and they are all trying to cut weight for the section tournament. Even Carr finished the weekend with a second-place finish at the Howard-Lake-Waverly-Winsted tournament. (Submitted photo)

“It’s that time before the tournament kicks in and it is a grind. It’s kind of going to practice, getting to practice and we’ve got some guys going down to a lower weight class, looking for their section weights that they want to wrestle at because after the 15th of January you have to weigh in half your matches at the weight you have to wrestle,” the coach explained. “So, if my 138 pounder wants to qualify for 132, and as long as he’s certified for it, he’s got to weigh in half his matches from Jan. 15 until section time at 132 pounds.”

The Thunder have a dual on the road Thursday, Jan. 26, against Armstrong, but are then off until Feb. 2. It will be a good chance for the boys to rest up before the final leg of their season, but just because the varsity wrestlers are getting time off, doesn’t mean everyone gets a break.

“On Saturday we’ve got the ninth grade league, which is a wrestling league for those kids in seventh, eighth and ninth grade,” Hayes said. “They can wrestle in and basically it’s state. So the ninth graders and eighth graders and seventh graders will go wrestle in that. We go to Anoka on Saturday and see how many can qualify for the State tournament in Champlin Park the week after.”

The Thunder also have their youth tournament quickly approaching, as all the K-8 wrestlers participating in community education will be coming together on Saturday, Feb. 4. It’s a moment that Hayes and his coaching staff looks forward to because they get to see they up-and-coming kids and it gives them idea on how the sport is growing in the community.