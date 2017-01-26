Thunder win vs. their polar opposite

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Tuesday, Jan. 24, was a night that Zimmerman Thunder girls basketball coach Lance Dalby was worried about.

His team has had a season to remember, holding a 13-2 record heading into that game, but their opponent that night was one he knew could give them troubles. Sauk Rapids-Rice is a big, physical team that likes to take things slow and play possession basketball. Demie Bond hits a 3-point shot in the first half vs. Sauk Rapids Tuesday night. Bond tallied 15 points for the Thunder. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

The complete opposite of what they smaller Thunder team likes to do with their up-tempo style of play.

“Sometimes that scares you a little bit,” Dalbey said of playing a team so different than theirs. “When you don’t see that size, you have to find ways to combat that size, so you just hope that you do a better job of playing your game than they do of playing theirs.”

After the first half, his fears seemed to be coming true. The Thunder were trailing 28-26, and if not for the play of Demie Bond it would have been much more than that.

Shots were not falling for the girls in the first half, and they were having trouble possessing the ball – turned it over 11 times in the first half alone. Their up-tempo play was not working and Sauk Rapids-Rice was really able to slow things down. Luckily for the Thunder, Bond was able to come in off the bench and keep them in the game with 10 first-half points.

“She had a big first half that really, literally, kept us in the game,” Dalbey said of Bond. “When you’re down five, four or six and shots aren’t falling, that lead can turn to 12 or 15 pretty fast. So she kept us in the game that first half.”

The girls entered into the intermission thankful that the game was as close as it was. But when the two teams took the court again to start the second half, it was a new ballgame. The shots started to fall for the Thunder, they were able to force some turnovers, and all of a sudden they started to pull away on the scoreboard. Zimmerman forward Naomi Hagstrom led the Thunder with 16 points, in a balanced Thunder attack. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

That forced Sauk Rapids-Rice to pick up the pace of their play, which is something they are not comfortable doing, which is exactly what the Thunder were hoping to do. Get their opponents out of their comfort zone.

“I do attribute a lot of it to we changed our press up in the second half and I have to attribute a lot of it to the pace of the game,” the head coach explained. “We play a really up-tempo, at a high speed for 36 minutes. I think once we kind of got rolling a little bit in the second half, the speed of the game took care of the rest. So we just played at a much higher speed than I think they were used to.”

Things also really balanced out offensively for the Thunder in the second half, as Bond finished with 15, Naomi Hagstrom had 16, Danielle Williams had 13, and Alyssa Daugherty had 10.

Because they like to play at such a high tempo for the entirety of every game they play in, playing multiple games can be difficult for the Thunder. That’s why Dalbey was not looking forward to this week, as they not only played Tuesday, but had to play on Thursday and Friday as well. To make matters worse, they had to go up against two good teams in Milaca and Wilmar.

The scores of the Milaca and Wilmar games were unknown at the time of press.

“This is a bad week for us,” Dalbey began. “We’ve got to go to Milaca on Thursday and then we’ve got a back-to-back and play Wilmar on Friday. That’s a big section game for us. I don’t like back-to-back games with the tempo we play. We exert a lot of energy, so having to play two nights in a row is tough for us, but, we’re hoping to get out of here with a couple wins this week.”