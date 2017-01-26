Sting girls respond after a ‘bad game’

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Spectrum Sting girls basketball team had really seemed to find their stride, winning seven out of the eight games they played since Dec. 15, and they were looking to keep that going on Jan. 19 when they went on the road to New Life Academy. Spectrum girls basketball coach Cory Hund talks to his team after during a timeout. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Things would not go their way, though, was they ended up losing the game 50-46.

That loss made their Tuesday night game against West Lutheran all the more important. They wanted to be able to turn things around as quickly as possible, and where better to do that on your home court?

“First half, we came out with a lot of energy. We played aggressive,” said head coach Cory Hund. “They had some good scorers on their team that we were trying to take out of the game, which I thought we did for the most part. Our energy was good tonight, which I thought we needed to bring… We had some turnovers, made some clutch shots, had some good passes and played good fundamental basketball, which was nice to see. We needed that. We had a bad game on Thursday, and then came back and had a good game tonight, which was nice.” Freshman guard Kirstin Robbins continues to be catalyst for the Sting with the energy she provides. Leading to her head coach calling her a little energizer bunny. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The game was close throughout the first half, and the Sting entered the intermission with a 6-point lead. But when the girls re-took the court, it was all Spectrum.

They were able to build their lead up to about 18 points, and then Hund decided to put in some of his bench players. He knows it’s important to given them reps when he is able to because you never know when a starter is going to go down with a sickness or injury and someone else is going to have to step up.

“They’ve got to learn. If they don’t get game-type situations, you can’t create that in practice, you can’t create in in JV,” the head coach began. “It’s a varsity game with the fans yelling and screaming, their fans yelling and then the intensity. Good ball players, but that’s how they’ve got to get better. That’s how they’re going to learn.”

The Sting have enjoyed this recent success of theirs, but know they cannot get complacent. They have a tough stretch coming up where they will play Southwest Christian, Maranatha, and Lester prairie/Holy Trinity from Jan. 31 – Feb. 7 and all three of those teams are perennial powerhouses in their conference.

But they know that if they are able to play good defense, be fundamentally sound and take care of the basketball that they will have a good shot to come out on top in all three of those games.